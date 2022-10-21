FARMERS RESORT TO WITCHCRAFT TO PROTECT LIVESTOCK BUT CHILDREN GETTING AFFECTED

By Evans Liyali

Some Livestock farmers of Kasengo area in Naluama Chiefdom, Chikankata District, are said to have resorted to using witchcraft in a bid to curb rampant cases of animal theft in the area.

Speaking in an interview, Tumbama Village Headman, Peter Tumbama, has disclosed to Byta FM News that stock theft in the area has reached alarming rates, with animals such as goats and cattle stolen on the daily basis.

Tumbama, who accuses Police of lamentably failing to control the situation, says individuals are now left with no choice but use alternative methods to protect their animals, as well as recover them in a time when they are stolen.

He however reveals that some parents who have used witchcraft to protect or recover their animals have ended up implicating their children.

The traditional leader has since called on the Zambia Police to urgently deal with cases of cattle rustling in a professional manner.

During his attendance at this year’s Gonde Lwiindi Ceremony in Monze, President Hakainde Hichilema directed the Police Command to end cattle rustling in the country.