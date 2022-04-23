By George Chomba

Zambian farmers have exposed Shoprite’s alleged scheme in which the chain store is ignoring local onion and other products.

The Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) says in a statement issued today that Shoprite is misleading the public to claim a shortage of onions on the local market.

ZNFU Public Relations Manager, Kakoma Kaleyi, says Zambia has plenty onions from both small scale and some large-scale farmers, some of which has gone to waste in storage facilities due to continued importation of the commodity.

He says this is despite Government ordering a stop to onion importation.

On Thursday, Shoprite Country General Manager, Charles Bota, said all their stores countrywide have run out of onions.

He said local farmers only managed to meet the onion demand in terms of quality and volume during the onion season.

But the farmers’ union says data shows that onion imports peaked in the period from January to March 2022 which has disadvantaged local producers.- Diamond TV