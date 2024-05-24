FASHION SAKALA ASKS ZAMBIAN FANS TO RESPECT HIM FOR WORKING HARD🚨❤️‼️

The Chipolopolo hitman writes:

The same AFCON I was playing as a left back and you expected me to score while I was in our box defending the whole 90 minutes 😂😂I have seen you guys talking about my performance at AFCON and there’s no player who performed well there, it doesn’t mean that because others scored then they performed better than me noo man come on.

You talk about Saudi league being weak while all your super stars are here playing against the same teams I’m facing every week,Is it a weak league only for me and it’s a tough league for other super stars who came from premier league ?

I played first 2 games at AFCON and we drew both games, I was benched against Morocco very important game and what happened????

I’m not running away from your opinions and I respect that but have some respect man, I put so much hard work in this league for you guys to keep downgrading the work

What Saudi Arabia has done it’s a big example to the whole Africa, instead of us depending on European leagues we can actually change something and build our own competitive leagues in African countries .

Don’t downgrade other countries for big investment they’re doing for their countries and we can learn from it and do the same for our country Zambia and the whole African

Thank you 🙏🏿