FASHION SAKALA COULD BE THE REASON WHY AVRAM GRANT MIGHT FAIL AS A COPPER BULLET COACH.

This is one of the Squad’s important players, a friend to many players in the National Team set-up.

30% of the National Team set-up is a group of individuals and friends who triumph at U20 level when they won Afcon U20 and did well at the U20 World Cup, then 60% of the National Team set-up is a group of individuals who have been together as a squad for a long period of time.

The Players are behind Fashion Sakala and not Avram Grant. They very well know, he is one of their own and Grant isn’t. Players in the squad are aware whatever happened to Sakala can happen to any of them at any given time.

The Players are not playing for the Coach anymore, they are playing to honor the nation and that’s what will make life difficult for Avram Grant.

You could see no Motivation in the squad, No Proper Fighting Spirit, No Togetherness. Everything is in Shambles and it will only take a Miracle from Israel like feeding a 5000 people with 3 fish and 5 loaves of bread or Crossing the Red Sea with Moses.

FAZ Need to step up and act before it’s too late, ZAMBIA have a very good squad, most of them young and upcoming, they could turn tables in no time with the right decisions. The Camp has no morale, the camp lack desire, the camp has lost direction.

Fashion Sakala has never been an indiscipline player since his child hood days, from Chipata, to Zanaco, to Spartak Moscow, to Belgium, to Rangers and Now Saudi Arabia.

All the Clubs he has played for, he has always been labeled a smiley lad. No on and off the pitch scandals, same with the National Team.

What has changed now? Possibly nothing! The only hindering Process here is Avram Grant

Napela Naya 🚶 Uncle Lucky ✍️