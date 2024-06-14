FASHION SAKALA DONATES 120 WHEELCHAIRS
Al-Fayha star player Fashion Sakala Jnr has purchased 120 wheelchairs for the people of his home village and surrounding areas who had difficulties with walking.
Fashion Sakala’s gesture is not only intended to provide much needed support to individuals living with disabilities but also to show them that they are deeply valued and cherished members of the community.
Keep up the good work son of the soil. This is the kind of news we want to hear in our beautiful country . We salute you.