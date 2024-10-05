FASHION SAKALA JR BECOMES THE ALL-TIME TOP GOAL SCORER FOR AL-FAYAH FOOTBALL CLUB



Fashion Sakala Jr has made history at Al-Fayah Football Club in Saudi Arabia by becoming the club’s all-time top goal scorer, a milestone he has achieved in fewer games than anticipated.



This achievement solidifies his legacy at the club and adds to his growing list of accolades. Just a few months ago, Sakala was awarded the title of the highest goal scorer in a single season for Al-Fayah FC.



Reflecting on this achievement, Sakala wrote, “To my family, friends, teammates and football fans around the world, your unwavering love and support has been my greatest source of inspiration, driving me to push beyond my limits. To my club, thank you for believing in me and for being a part of this unforgettable journey. You have given me the best support I am deeply grateful.”



Congratulations to Fashion Sakala Jnr and may he continue to fly the Zambian flag high through his success.