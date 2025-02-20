FASHION SAKALA PROVINCIAL CUP 🏆



Official Statement on the Fashion Sakala Football Provincial Tournament 2025 Budget Release.





As we approach the release of the budget for the Fashion Sakala Football Tournament 2025 in Eastern Province, I am excited to announce that this year we will have two tournaments, one for women’s football and one for men’s football. Additionally, the budget will accommodate smaller tournaments in rural areas, further expanding opportunities for young talent across the region.





This tournament is designed to empower the community by giving young footballers a platform to showcase their skills, gain exposure, and increase their chances of being recognized at a professional level.





As we finalize the budget, I humbly invite the community and fellow Zambians to share their experiences from the previous first ever Fashion Sakala Football Tournaments held in Chipata, June 2024 and provide suggestions on how we can improve this year’s event.





We deeply appreciate your support, love and commitment to this initiative, as we continue to work together towards changing lives through football.





FS10 DREAMS DON’T DIE

Read: 2 Corinthians 5:7🙏🏿

Thank you so much for supporting the dream of our next generation ❤️🙏🏿