FASHION SAKALA PROVINCIAL TOURNAMENT SET FOR A GRAND K1.6 MILLION BOOST

Zambian football icon Fashion Sakala, who currently plays for Al-Fayha FC in the Saudi Pro League, has officially announced a K1.6 million budget for the highly anticipated Fashion Sakala Provincial Tournament.





Driven by his passion for the game and his commitment to uplifting young talent, Sakala is investing in the future of Zambian football, ensuring that opportunities extend beyond the urban centers and deep into rural communities.





Breaking Down the Budget:

• Men’s Tournament: K700,000

• Women’s Tournament: K400,000

• Rural Areas (20 Tournaments): K500,000





This strategic allocation underscores Sakala’s dedication not only to established leagues but also to unearthing raw talent in remote areas. By funding 20 rural tournaments, the initiative will provide young, aspiring footballers from across Eastern Province with a platform to showcase their skills and chase their dreams.





“This is more than just a tournament; it’s a mission to transform lives through football. I encourage every club and supporter in Eastern Province to join us in making this dream a reality,” Sakala expressed.





With FS10’s unwavering belief that “Dreams Don’t Die”, this tournament is set to inspire the next generation of Zambian football stars—proving that talent, when given the right stage, can shine from anywhere.





