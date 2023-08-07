FASHION SAKALA SENDS EMOTIONAL FARWELL MESSAGE FROM HIS CLUB

ZAMBIAN winger, Fashion Sakala, who is apparently being forced out of his current club, Rangers, has posted an emotional farewell message to fans.

Sakala is understood to be in talks with Saudi Arabia Pro league Al Fayha.

The 26 year old was left out of the Rangers squad for the Scottish Premiership defeat to Kilmarnock.

The former Zanaco and Nchanga Rangers forward took to Instagram account to say his goodbyes.

Sakala spent two seasons at Ibrox following his move from Belgian side side KVO Oostende.

He made 39 goal contributions in 93 appearances.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9