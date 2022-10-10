Fashion Sakala Sends His Message To Enock Mwepu

FASHION SAKALA SENDS HIS MESSAGE TO ENOCK

GOD BLESS 🙏🏿

MY BROTHER STAY STRONG❤️ Enock Mwepu

Today is a very sad day for me and our country for losing the best talent of Zambian football ENOCK MWEPU our national team captain who has been forced to retire at the young age of his career 🙏🏿

Life is full of challenges, and one of the things that has made you successful has been your ability to master each new opportunity and I believe you conquered all your opportunities to reach this far 🙏🏿

I’m so thankful and grateful for all the days and years we have spent together on the pitch 🙏🏿

You are special and loved! We’re rooting for you as you settle into the new chapter of your life! May your garden always grow and be filled with beauty and happiness

My Prayers to you and your entire family is to stay strong during this difficult time😢🙏🏿

FS10 DREAMS DON’T DIE 🙏🏿

Read: Romans 15:13🙏🏿

GOD BLESS YOU MY BROTHER 🙏🏿

FOREVER OUR CAPTAIN

🇿🇲💔