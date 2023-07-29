FASHION SAKALA TOLD TO FIND NEW CLUB, RANGERS INSIST

A club in Saudi Arabia is understood to be insisting on signing Rangers attacker Fashion Sakala this summer, per Cesar Luis Merlo.

According to the TYC Sports journalist, he may be allowed to leave Ibrox for good if certain conditions are met in the coming weeks.

It’s been also said that the Middle Eastern outfit is forcing to sign the Zambia international, 26, who’s fallen down the pecking order at the club.

Via Twitter, Merlo wrote, “Despite the initial refusal, a Saudi Arabian club insists on signing Fasion Sakala and forces to retain his services. The Zambian footballer, if a series of conditions are met, could leave Rangers.”

Cash in

Saudi clubs are understood to be loaded with resources and this is an ideal scenario for Rangers to get good money for the attacker.

Sakala was given plenty of chances in the first team last season, but failed to deliver and is rightly being shown the door this summer.

With so many attacking players being signed and a lot of money being spent on them, it’s evident that Michael Beale was not impressed with how his front line performed last season.

Rangers

The Zambian, undoubtedly, is among them, and it remains to be seen what the conditions are before his exit can be sanctioned.

They must take advantage of the Saudi wealth and look to make a decent profit on his sale even though his performances have been far from impressive.

Hopefully, this deal is concluded soon as it can bring in money for them to perhaps sign a centre-back this summer.-ibroxnews