FASHION SAKALA Tourney Draws 54 Teams



By Christopher Miti



Over 54 #football teams will participate in the 1.6 million #Kwacha rich #FASHION SAKALA Eastern Province football #tournament.



The 2025 tournament starts on April 23 for girls while the boys will start on May 3rd 2025.



Speaking at the launch of the tournament in Chipata, SAKALA, who joined via a video-link said the tournament helps to empower the young players to keep believing.



He said the tournament will nurture players that will take the country to greater heights in football.



And FAZ Eastern Province chairperson PATRICK NYIRENDA said the association is grateful to SAKALA for promoting the game in the region.