FASHION SAKALA’S AL FAYHA BOW OUT OF THE SAUDI KING’S CUP.

Last evening, Al Fayha was eliminated from the Saudi King’s Cup after losing 2-1 against Al-Shabab. This loss officially eliminates them from the domestic cup after reaching the quarterfinals.

Fashion Sakala, a Zambian forward, started the game and remained on the field throughout. Despite playing the entire 90 minutes, Fashion Sakala only got two shots, none of which were on target. Sakala had 33 touches and an impressive 81% pass accuracy.

Al Fayha will now turn their attention to the Saudi Pro League, where they are in horrible form, sitting 17th in the relegation zone.

Image credits: Fashion Sakala