FAST AND FURIOUS HAALAND LANDS IN TROUBLE

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is being investigated by Greater Manchester Police for a potential driving offence after a video emerged this week.

A video of the 22-year-old using a device while driving a £300, 000 Rolls Royce has emerged on social media.

The incident is believed to have happened on Wednesday, March 15. This is the day after the footballer scored five goals in City’s 7-0 victory against RB Leipzig.

Haaland could be fined £200 and receive six penalty points if he is to be punished for the alleged offence. His driving license could also be revoked if it was obtained within the last two years.

Erling Haaland is currently undergoing a period of rehabilitation after sustaining a groin injury during the 6-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Burnley last weekend – a problem that forced him to withdraw from international duties with Norway.

As such, Manchester City will continue to monitor and test the striker ahead of their upcoming Premier League showdown with Liverpool this weekend. Pep Guardiola and his players look to chase down the current league leader Arsenal at the top of the table.

Erling Haaland has scored a staggering 28 goals in 26 Premier League appearances so far this season. In addition to that tally, he has a further five assists across the competition.