FASTON MWALE INTERACTS WITH SOCIALIST PARTY LEADERS IN CHAWAMA, KANYAMA AND MATERO



Lusaka… Sunday April 13, 2025



The Socialist Party’s Deputy General Secretary for Politics, Faston Mwale, yesterday embarked on a significant mobilization drive across three Lusaka constituencies, as part of the party’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its grassroots structures.





Mr Mwale visited Chawama, Kanyama, and Matero, where he emphasized the importance of unity and collective action among members.



The Deputy General Secretary encouraged local party structures to intensify their mobilization efforts, with a strong focus on defending the Zambian constitution.



During his interactions, Mr Mwale expressed serious concern over the constitutional amendments being proposed by the ruling UPND.





He urged party loyalists to resist the suggested changes, arguing that they posed a threat to the integrity of the constitution and the democratic rights of citizens.



Mr Mwale’s message resonated strongly with supporters, particularly his warning that the amendments could undermine national values and governance principles.



He stressed the need for the government to place the welfare of the people at the center of its agenda, cautioning that continued neglect of citizens’ concerns could lead to dire consequences.



The visit was also part of the Socialist Party’s broader strategy to deepen its connection with the grassroots and build momentum ahead of future political contests.



Mr Mwale was accompanied on the tour by Members of the Central Committee, including Moddy Chisha, Fletcher Kalobwe, Marian Mwango, and Thressa Kayanda from the Women’s League.