Fat Joe Admits He Finds The Younger Generation’s “Weird” Music Confusing

Fat Joe says he’s “confused” by the younger generation of artists in hip-hop. He discussed the future of hip-hop and the current state of the genre during an interview with Complex published on Monday. In doing so, he recalled hearing “devil music” coming from someone’s car in New York City.

“I encourage the youth and I love the youth, [but] I’ve sat in traffic and [heard the music] — I felt like they were playing devil music right next to me,” Joe told the outlet. “I’m like, ‘Yo, what the fck? That’s Hip Hop?!’ They got some weird sht going on. I fck with them, I’m always gonna salute them. I don’t know how they spiraled into this particular sound. Hip Hop’s so diverse — we got Lauryn Hill, we got Biz Markie, you got Eric B. and Rakim, you got Nas… You’re not gonna open this sht and hear the same sh*t.”

Joe continued: “Sometimes when I’m listening, especially in New York youth, I’m hearing the same sht, the same beats, and I’m numb. I’m like, ‘Yo, this is crazy.’ [Back in my day], if we had a love song, it’d be LL [Cool J] going, ‘I need love / Sometimes I stare at the room, I hear my conscience call.’ [Now], if you hear a love song, it’s over the same beat and it’s, ‘I’ll kill you! Fck ya mother!’ It’s the same sh*t. I’m confused.”