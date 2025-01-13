Fat Joe Credits Killer Mike With Inspiring Him To Come Out Of Retirement

Fat Joe has credited his return to Hip Hop with his album The World Changed on Me to one particular Grammy-winning rapper: Killer Mike.

In an interview with Billboard published on Tuesday (January 7), the Bronx rap legend explained that Mike’s success at the 2024 Grammys — the Atlanta rapper won Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance — was what inspired him to make his new LP.

“I told him: he’s the guy who inspired me,” Joe said, of Mike. “I retired. I was gone. I had an infamous phone call with Eminem, where he was trying to talk me into not retiring: ‘Joe, we need you. You’re one of us.’

“I was super done, but I got back out because of Killer Mike. The man won that Grammy. The one thing I never got in this business is a Grammy.

“When I seen it, I called Dre. I was like, ‘Yo, it’s possible. Let’s get back in the kitchen. Let’s cook.’ And so [Mike] inspired me to come out of retirement.”