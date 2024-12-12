Fat Joe Hails Ozempic As Best Invention Ever On Weight Loss Journey

Top musician Fat Joe is elated about how the prescription drug Ozempic has helped him lose an extra 100 pounds.

Appearing on Big Boy TV on YouTube, he highlighted things he did to transform his health as a diabetic, trimming from 500 pounds in the past.

He explained that the decision to slim down came after his close friend, Big Pun, had passed.

“That’s when I went on super lose weight mode. Working out two times a day. Not even eating a cracker. I call it crackhead mode, you know what I’m saying,” he stated.

The multiple hitmakers urged people to be more vigilant about their health, adding that the Ozempic, the “greatest invention ever” helped him prioritize more nutritious foods.

He, however, expressed concern about some people not admitting that they use the drug.

In October, Fat Joe revealed that his impressive 200-pound weight loss journey was aided by Ozempic.

Born Joseph Cartagena, he has been open about his struggles with weight and his long-standing battle with diabetes, which was diagnosed when he was just 12 years old.

At his heaviest, the artist weighed 470 pounds, and he sought a healthier path.

“Ozempic says you may only have two pieces of your favorite stuff. We just try to eat everything with the least carbs as possible. So we try to avoid bread, pasta, and rice. That’s the smartest way to eat,” he once told US Weekly.

Ozempic, a drug designed to manage blood sugar in diabetic patients, has gained widespread attention in recent years for its weight loss side effects.

Many have hailed it as a “miracle” drug for weight loss, although its popularity has also sparked controversy.