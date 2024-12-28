FATAL MOTORBIKE COLLISION IN SENGA HILL CLAIMS FOUR LIVES, SEVERAL INJURED



December 27, 2024



A fatal motorbike collision in Senga Hill District on Wednesday has resulted in four deaths and several injuries.





The accident occurred at around 20:00 hours along the Chimula-Mambwe gravel road, about 50 kilometers from Mbala town.



Northern Province Police Commanding Officer Lucky Munkondya confirmed the incident to Isunga News stating that the two unregistered motorcycles collided head-on.





The first motorcycle, a Kinglion, was ridden by 35-year-old Nathan Sichangwe from Munsimbwe village. He died instantly, along with passengers Eurek Simwinga, who later died at Mambwe Mission Hospital, and Sikazwe Jonathan, who died on the spot.



A fourth passenger, Francis Sikazwe, was seriously injured.



The second motorcycle, a Star, was ridden by 43-year-old Martin Sikalumbi from Malamba village, who also died instantly from head injuries. His passengers, Willard Sikalumbi and Gilbert Simpemba, sustained facial swelling and bruises.





Ms. Munkondya noted that preliminary investigations suggest the collision was caused by an error in judgment by the rider of the Star motorcycle.



She said both motorcycles were severely damaged and remain in police custody as investigations continue





The deceased have been buried, and the injured are receiving treatment at Mbala General hospital.



The Northern Province police commanding officer has since urged road users to be cautious, especially during the festive season, and to stay alert when traveling on gravel roads.



