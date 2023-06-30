FATAL RTA KILLS 1 SOLDIER, LEAVES 19 INJURED

A 35-year-old Zambia Army officer identified as Lance Corporal Sakala, has died after succumbing to injuries after being involved in a Road Traffic Accident –RTA- which has left 19 other army personnel with injuries.

The RTA occurred on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, around 15:30 hours, approximately 10 kilometres south of the Manyumbi Toll Station along the Great North Road in Kabwe District of Central Province.

Central Province Police Commissioner, Mukuka Chileshe, confirmed the incident to Mafken FM radio in a statement, revealing that the accident involved a military Urauh truck, driven by Warrant Officer Kunda Chalwe from Chindwin Barracks in Kabwe.

Mr Chileshe says the truck was heading from the north to the south and carried twenty soldiers as passengers, seated atop a load of firewood logs.

He adds that the accident took place when the vehicle attempted an improper overtaking manoeuvre, causing it to swing off the right side of the road and overturn in the middle of the road.

He further reveals that the accident resulted in ten of the soldiers sustaining serious injuries, who were subsequently admitted to Kabwe Central Hospital yesterday, while the remaining nine who were slightly injured were treated and discharged.

Mr Chileshe says sadly, the deceased who had been referred for further treatment to the University Teaching Hospital –UTH- in Lusaka, died this morning, June, 29, 2023 at around 06:00.