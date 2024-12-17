Fate Behind The Kawambwa By-Elections



Hon. Maureen Mabonga writes;

This is my brother and Colleague Hon Ronald Kaoma Chitotela Member of Parliament for Pambashe in Kawambwa district who is also former Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture. For the past three months now Him, together with Hon Nickson Chilangwa Member of Parliament for Kawambwa Central also PFs Deputy Secretary General, Kawambwa Mayor and 3 others have been in Mukobeko Maximum Prison. Among the five people two are Hon Chitotelas Young brothers. We have three men from one family in Prison.



They’re in Prison because of, a Vehicle belonging to the UPND was burnt during the 2021 election campaigns.



I must mention here that this same matter was dealt with by the high court and the six were found not guilty and were acquitted but to the case was reopened and brought back to the Magistrate Court where they were found guilty of the offense and the magistrate convicted them even when there was no evidence to prove that these people were at the scene when the incident happened.



Well, my brothers are in jail with their innocence. We have every reason to be bitter but we choose to forgive even this injustice. We have taken note of all of them who are facing similar challenges. We can only say

Justice will prevail no matter how long it will take.



We are praying for you and all others who are being persecuted.

Hon. Maureen Mabonga- Mfuwe Constituency .