FATHER ARRESTED AFTER DEFILING DAUGHTERS, 9 AND 4 YEAR OLDS

By New Dawn Reporter

POLICE in Lusaka’s Chalala area have arrested Brian Sakala for defiling two of his daughters.

Rae Hamoonga, the Zambia Police spokesperson has confirmed the arrest and detention of Sakala.

Hamoonga explained that the incident happened last week after the neighbors noticed strange behaviour of one of the children.

“Mary Mwango Police Post received a case of defilement on 9th November, 2022 at 21:00 hours in which F/Abigail Gikale aged 27 years of unknown house number in Chalala area reported on behalf of her 9 years old niece and her daughter aged 4 years who were both defiled by a known person who is the husband to the complainant M/Brian Sakala.This occurred between October 2022 and 9th November, 2022 at around 20:00 hours,” he said.

Brief details of the mater are that the neighbors noticed that there was something wrong with the 9 year old girl as she always seemed to be crying and isolating herself.

Hamoonga said on 9th November,2022 as she was sent to go and buy something from a nearby home shop she was crying and that prompted the neighbors to ask the girl as to why she was crying.

“…that is how she narrated the ordeal that her uncle has been having unlawful canal knowledge of her, that made the neighbors to report the matter to the police and as the police followed the same report, they discovered that he was just from having unlawful canal knowledge with his 4 years old step daughter as she was left under his custody when his wife had gone to look for the 9 years old niece,” Hamoonga said.

He said the suspect was apprehended and he is in police custody, medical report forms were issued to the 2 victims.

Police investigations are ongoing.