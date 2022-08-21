Father nabbed over daughter’s defilement

Priscilla Chipulu in Ndola, Reports: A38-year-old man of Kitwe has been arrested for defiling his 13-year-old biological daughter.

The incident happened this year between June 2022 and August 2022 in Chankalamu Kamfisa Town when the victim’s mother was away at a funeral in Solwezi.

Copperbelt Province commanding officer Sharon Zulu said the case was reported by the victim’s mother.

“The case was reported at Kitwe Central Police Station by the victim’s mother aged 32 that her daughter was allegedly defiled by her biological father Davies Fube