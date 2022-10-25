Father breaks 2-month-old baby’s arm for disturbing his sleep

Father allegedly breaks 2-month-old baby’s arm for disturbing his sleep

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Imo State Chapter of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), and Imo State Government have urged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to apprehend Mr. Confidence Amatobi right away and bring charges against him for allegedly breaking his baby’s arm at the age of two months.

Little Miracle’s arm was allegedly battered by Mr. Amatobi because he couldn’t sleep. The incident resulted in the shattered arm’s amputation.

In Owerri, the capital of Imo State, NAWOJ, NHRC, and the baby’s injured mother demanded justice on his behalf.

Imo State Chairperson of NAWOJ, Dr Dorothy Nnaji who spoke to newsmen in Owerri after visiting the amputated boy at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri, disclosed that the injury inflicted by the 31-year-old father, a native of Amurie in Isu LGA of the state led to the amputation of the little boy’s right hand.

Mrs Nnaji who frowned at the dastardly cruel act of Mr Amatobi expressed shock that a father could assault his innocent child simply because he was crying and disturbing his sleep.

She disclosed that Mr Amatobi was reported to have repeatedly hit the baby with a plastic object to stop him from crying until the right hand broke.

Describing the attack on the little boy as the height of child abuse, the chairperson demanded justice for the baby since he can’t speak for himself.