FATHER CHIKOYA HIGHLIGHTS ECONOMIC BENEFITS OF EXPANDED CDF

COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia General Secretary, Canon Chikoya, believes that the increase in Constituency Development Funds-CDF by the new administration will economically help improve the welfare of citizens.

The United Party for National Development- UPND Government has twice adjusted upwards the CDF allocation, first from an initial K1.6 Million to K25.7 Million in 2022, and then to K28.3 Million in 2023.

Chikoya says so far, he has seen a number of citizens access Loans, Grants as well as School Bursaries under CDF, adding that communities are also benefiting through various infrastructure, such as access to clean drinking water.

He has urged citizens demanding to see the benefits of the new CDF implementation agenda to be patient, reminding them that the initiative with its added components is still in infancy.

Chikoya also feels that tangible effects of CDF can only be achieved when citizens come up with business initiatives that are sustainable.

Meanwhile, Choma’s Nchembe Ward Development Committee Chairperson, Jethon Hamuyanda, has expressed satisfaction with ongoing developmental changes since the increase in the allocation of CDF.

Nchembe has called for transparency and accountability between the community and those spearheading CDF projects to ensure that everyone appreciates the benefits thereof.