Father curses his children over house!

An emotionally charged 53-year-old man of Matero Township shocked a fully packed local court when he cursed his five children who demanded that he vacates the house he built with their mother following his marriage with another woman.

The visibly irate Clement Nyirenda sent the court into silence as he cursed his children telling them that they would never progress in their lives after throwing him and his new wife in the cold.

“I fathered these children, they are all mine. I divorced their mother after we had our own issues and we built a house together. Anyway, I will shift from the house but if I do, it shall never be well with any of them,” Nyirenda said.

This happened when his daughter Mena Nyirenda sued him to vacate from the house. Nyirenda told the court that he divorced with the mother of his five children in 2013.

He said since his divorce with their mother he has married four wives but they all abandoned him but because he could not be left alone as a man, he recently married another woman.

-Zambia Daily Mail