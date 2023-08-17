Father Frank Bwalya Forms Political Party

FRANK BWALYA FORMS POLITICAL PARTY

By Scoop Reporter

FORGET about Frank Bwalya’s comment that he is neither forming nor joining another political party. The truth is that he will soon register his party with full funding from former president Edgar Lungu and his friend Findlay.

His first meeting, which was attended by five Catholic Priests, was held at Kuku’s Night Club in Mufulira on Sunday from 14:00 to 15:00. The purpose of the party is to act as a party spoiler to Fred M’membe’s party because Lungu fears that if he is to become President of Zambia, M’membe would jail him over the closure of The Post newspaper.

In the picture below is Frank Bwalya with Patriotic Front (PF) Leya Mukutu Ward Councilor Christopher Lungu and miners’ representative Daniel Mwango after the meeting.

Details in tomorrow’s edition of The Scoop newspaper.