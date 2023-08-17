Father Frank Bwalya Forms Political Party

FRANK BWALYA FORMS POLITICAL PARTY
By Scoop Reporter
FORGET about Frank Bwalya’s comment that he is neither forming nor joining another political party. The truth is that he will soon register his party with full funding from former president Edgar Lungu and his friend Findlay.
His first meeting, which was attended by five Catholic Priests, was held at Kuku’s Night Club in Mufulira on Sunday from 14:00 to 15:00. The purpose of the party is to act as a party spoiler to Fred M’membe’s party because Lungu fears that if he is to become President of Zambia, M’membe would jail him over the closure of The Post newspaper.
In the picture below is Frank Bwalya with Patriotic Front (PF) Leya Mukutu Ward Councilor Christopher Lungu and miners’ representative Daniel Mwango after the meeting.
Details in tomorrow’s edition of The Scoop newspaper.
So political parties are formed from different objectives. It seems this party of Frank Bwalya can achieve its objectives even without becoming ruling party
You mean he should have joined UPND? Everyone should join UPND?
Are you assuming the story is true? Let Frank Bwalya do whatever he wants.
Ubupuba
We wait and see. It’s not about serving the people but self interests. Very useless opposition parties.
Yes some people really have plenty time to waste. Or is that they have so much money that they don’t know how to use it or where to take it. But one thing is clear such people have ‘brain deficit’. I pity them.