Resigned ZESCO Ltd Board Chairperson:

‘Let us emulate leaders who stand for the truth’

Ethical and moral principles cannot make a principled person stay where there is unethical and immoral behaviour. They are not swayed with money or favours.

Father Frank Bwalya at Ndola Catholic Diocese was the only one who Archbishop Alick Banda feared because he was a honest and straight person. Everyone trusted Father Bwalya than Alick Banda at Ndola Catholic Diocese.

Just like now, Archbishop Alick Banda was corrupt and promiscous. When he threatened to fire Father Frank Bwalya for his involvement in active politics, Father Bwalya warned and dared him to try anything if he thought he was too ethical or morally clean to condemn any person’s involvement in politics.

Archbishop Alick Banda was Senior to Father Frank Bwalya at Ndola Catholic Diocese, but Father Frank Bwalya never trusted him because of being immoral, unethical, and corrupt.

Father Frank Bwalya is the only person who has ever resigned as ZESCO Limited Board Chairperson because he didn’t not want to be a rubber stamp to politicians. The same cannot be said about everyone from the past to the current. Starting from MMD, PF and now UPND government, all Board Chairpersons appointed at ZESCO Limited are compromised because of politics.

Father Frank Bwalya resigning from Socialist Party must not be taken lightly, this is a man who resigned from ZESCO Limited as Board Chairperson because there was no transparency.

Trust Father Frank Bwalya when he says Socialist Party Zambia and its leader Dr. Fred M’membe can’t be trusted by Zambians.

Father Frank Bwalya has made it very clear, Zambians must not be fooled by Socialist Party.

Share, follow and like our page for more information or inbox us for anything.

Topline Details