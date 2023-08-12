Father Frank Bwalya Resigns From The Socialist Party

Father Frank Bwalya resigns

12th August 2023

SOCIALIST PARTY (SP) Spokesperson father Frank Bwalya has resigned from the socialist part.

Father Bwalya who has confirmed his resignation from the SP this morning Saturday (12th August) says he delivered his resignation letter to the SP leader Dr Fred Mmembe this morning who has since acknowledged and accepted his resignation.

He says he has terminated his membership with the socialist party and that the leadership of the socialist party has even wished him well in his future endeavors.

The former (SP) spokesperson who says the SP is a great party and may form Government in 2026, has since wished the party well.

Father Bwalya who has ruled out forming his own political party , says he is not joining any party soon but indicated that being a political animal, he may bounce back on the political scene some day in future but not soon.