Father has disowned his two daughters accusing them of introducing their mother to a boyfriend

KATETE FATHER DISOWNS DAUGHTERS OVER ALLEGED INTERFERENCE IN MARRIAGE



A 60-year-old man from Kwadovu Village in Chief Kawaza’s chiefdom has disowned his two daughters, accusing them of introducing their mother to a boyfriend.



Mabvuto Banda, a farmer and electrician, claimed that his daughters, Emelia Banda aged 20 and Misozi Banda aged 18, had disrespected him by interfering in his marriage to their mother, Milika Mwale.



Mr. Banda told Headman Mateo Mbewe, at his residence where the matter was heard, that his wife’s behavior had changed significantly and accused her of being disrespectful and distant, which he attributed to alleged influence from their daughters.





And when asked to respond, the daughters denied the accusations, saying that their father was no longer the man he used to be, describing him as neglectful and irresponsible.





Meanwhile, Mr. Banda’s wife, Milika also denied the allegations, pointing to her husband’s drinking habits as the root-cause of their marital problems.



Headman Mateo Mbewe, after listening to both sides, dismissed Mr. Banda’s claims and warned him against wasting indunas’ time.





The headman advised Mr. Banda to take responsibility for his behavior and warned that he would be expelled from the village if he continued causing unnecessary problems.



PHOENIX NEWS