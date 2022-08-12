FATHER IMPREGNATES 13-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER IN A BID TO GET RICH

A 49-year-old man of Lusaka appeared in court for defiling and impregnating his 13 year old biological daughter.

Rodrick Nyambe has narrated in the Lusaka Magistrate Court, how he agreed with his wife, to have carnal knowledge of his daughter for money making rituals.

In this case Rodrick Nyambe, of Linda township, is facing a charge of incest, before Magistrate Judith Chiyaika.

Allegations are that Mr. Nyambe, a farmer, started defiling his daughter, when she was 8-years-old and later made her pregnant, when she was 13 years old.

Mr. Nyambe told the court that he and his wife visited a witch doctor, who told