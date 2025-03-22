FATHER KALYOTI ROARS: “LEADERS COME AND GO, BUT THE CHURCH REMAINS!”



In a thunderous sermon that sent shockwaves through Saints Peter and Paul Musenga Parish, Father Leonard Kalyoti Sichula did not mince his words. With fire in his voice and conviction in his heart, he took aim at political leaders and their blind followers who have chosen to hurl insults at the Catholic Church and its clergy.





Standing tall at the pulpit, Father Kalyoti’s voice rang through the church like a war drum: “Never! Never! Never! Tabesha tata!” (They do not insult, Father!), he bellowed, his eyes scanning the congregation like a man daring anyone to challenge him.





His target? The power-hungry, the arrogant, and those who believe that holding public office gives them the right to mock the faith and its shepherds.



“Office bearers come and go, but the office remains!” he declared, a brutal reminder that political seats are temporary, but the Church stands eternal.





Though he did not mention names, his message was as clear as day: the Church is under attack, and he was not about to stand by and watch.



For months, certain political figures have thrown veiled insults at the Catholic leadership, dismissing their moral authority and ridiculing their calls for justice and truth. But if they thought the Church would take these blows in silence, they were mistaken.



Father Kalyoti’s sermon was not just a homily it was a warning. A spiritual battle cry.



History is ruthless to those who challenge the Church. Empires have crumbled, dictators have fallen, and arrogant rulers have been reduced to nothing but the Church has endured.



