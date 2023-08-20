Father kills infant daughter in suspected ritual act, removes heart 

A Gokwe man, Thomas Muzenda killed his 2-year-old daughter and removed her heart before throwing the infant’s corpse into a disused mine.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko said: “Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the alleged murder of a 2-year-old girl by her father in a suspected ritual act. The incident occurred during the month of January 2023 in Village 17 Mupukuta under Chief Chireya in Gokwe North.”

According to the police, Muzenda aged 38 and his wife divorced and he remained in custody of their two children aged 7 and 2.

He then took the boy to his mother and remained with his daughter.

“He is then alleged to have approached a traditional healer only named as Dhumba for rituals to boost his mining business and was told to sacrifice one of his children. Muzenda, on an unknown date in January 2023 is alleged to have killed his 2-year-old daughter, removed her heart, and threw the body into a disused mine,” Mahoko added.

The matter came to light when his daughter’s maternal grandmother went to the suspect’s homestead to enquire about her granddaughter’s welfare but was not given a satisfactory answer.

“In turn, a report was made to the police and investigations led to the arrest of Muzenda,” he said.

Dhumba is still at large.