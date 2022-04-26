Home politics PF Father Of The Nation Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu Feeds Wife A Piece... LifestylepoliticsPFPhotosUPND Father Of The Nation Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu Feeds Wife A Piece Of Cake, congratulating her on a successful graduation April 26, 2022 2 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp FATHER of the Nation Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu feeds wife a piece of cake, congratulating her on a successful graduation over her degree programme with a distinction. 2 COMMENTS President Lungu is not father of the nation. Father of the nation remains KK. Reply Who says ECL is father of the Nation. He can not father of a nation I am part of. Those from former North Eastern Rhodesia can make him part Father of their nation if they wish but not part of the nation that I am part of. Calling ECL father of the nation is very provocative. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
