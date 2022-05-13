I STAY UP LATE INTO THE NIGHT TO READ – ECL …

Former Republican President Edgar Lungu says he is now spending more time on reading.

Receiving a copy of the Conversations with Memorable Personalities from the author (Amos Malupenga) last evening, Lungu said this book would add to his reading list and promised to begin reading it there and then.

He said he was now devoting more time to reading and sometimes he would stay up to 01:00 hours before retiring to bed.

The author is highly grateful to the former President for accepting to launch the Conversations this evening at Mulungushi International Conference Centre beginning at 18:00hrs.

Edgar Lungu, former Republican President, Inonge Wina former Republican Vice President and Wynter Kabimba leader of the opposition Economic Front all receiving their copy of the book from the Author.