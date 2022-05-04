Father of Zambian student who died in China seeks help!

A heartbroken father who lost a son in a road mishap in China last weekend is appealing for monetary support to repatriate the remains of his loved one.

Morgan Mwenya needs to repatriate the body of his son Sampa Mwenya, who was studying civil engineering in China’s Zhejiang Province, before meeting his fate on 30th April 2022.

Mwenya is in dire need of help to fly the remains of his loved one back into the country because alternative means have failed.

“Greetings To The Members of The Public Thru The Name of Lord Jesus Christ.I have lost my beloved son Sampa Mwenya who died on 30th April 2022, on road mishap in China. My son was a student studying Civil Engineer in China on self sponsorship, he wasn’t on Government bursary,” he said.

Mwenya has reportedly failed to get Government help.

“Today the 3rd May 2022 we went to the Ministry Of Foreign Affairs and Vice President office To Seek Government help for the repatriation of Samp’s remains from China to Zambia: but the Government has declined that it doesn’t have any provision to facilitate the repatriation of any person who dies outside the country.

“Kindly I’m humbly asking any well wishers who to come in and help me to bring the body of my son to Zambia; I will appreciate any contribution, it will go a long way since I do not have the capacity to bring the remains of my son home. God will reward you in JESUS mighty nameMy full names are;Morgan Mwenya cell 0977656662/ 0965060074”.

Nkani