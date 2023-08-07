Father Relocates Family Abroad, Leaves One Child Behind After DNA Test Revealed That He Was His Biological Son

A Nigerian man shocked his family by abandoning his youngest child after a DNA test revealed he wasn’t the biological father.

Planning to relocate abroad, the test was required for travel documents, exposing the truth. The man’s wife had passed away, and the real father’s identity was unknown.

Despite the heartbreak, he left the boy behind while taking the rest of his family with him. The boy, his favorite child, will be cared for back home.

The story has gained attention on social media after being shared by Jay Mannie.

He wrote;

“Man wanted to japa with his family, did a DNA test on his kids, found out his last fav kid isn’t his. Now wife is not alive to tell him the biological father of the boy. He had to leave the boy behind but made sure he is well taken care of. Women,Womennnn!!!!”