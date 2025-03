FATHER, SON ARRESTED FOR MURDER FOLLOWING DISPUTE OVER WOMAN IN KITWE



POLICE in Kitwe have arrested a 42-year-old man and his 20-year-old son for allegedly killing a 34-year-old man during a violent altercation sparked by a misunderstanding over a woman.





The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday along the Ndola-Kitwe Dual Carriageway, left another man seriously injured.





Copperbelt Police Chief Peacewell Mweemba confirmed the incident yesterday.



CREDIT: Times of Zambia