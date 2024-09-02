FATMAN SCOOP’S FAMILY SHARES STATEMENT ON RAPPER’S DEATH: ‘THE WORLD LOST A RADIANT SOUL’

Fatman Scoop‘s sudden death this weekend at the age of 53 got many fans thinking about the rapper’s life and legacy, and now his family has added their personal memories as well.

On Saturday (August 31), Scoop’s family issued a statement to the artist’s official Instagram page, billed as “A Message from the Freeman Family” (Scoop’s real name was Isaac Freeman III).



“It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic FatMan Scoop,” it began.

“Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life.”

The message continued: “FatManScoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend.

“He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage…

“FatMan Scoop’s legacy is of love and brightness, it will reside in our hearts and memories forever.”

Scoop’s death occurred following an onstage collapse at a concert.

He was performing at Hamden Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut on Friday (August 30) when he suddenly fell down. He received CPR and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to CT Insider.

However, in the early morning hours on Saturday (August 31), Scoop’s DJ and tour manager Birch “Pure Cold” Michael confirmed that the rapper had passed away.

“I am honestly lost for words,” Michael wrote on Instagram. “You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today. Thank you so much, I love you x.”

Scoop was best known for his high-energy guest appearances on tracks like Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control” and Mariah Carey‘s “It’s Like That.” His breakthrough song was 1999’s “Be Faithful,” which was re-released in 2003.