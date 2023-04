FAVOURITE MUSANGU IS NEW CHIENGI DISTRICT COMMISSIONER

April 29th, 2023

CHIENGI – Chiengi UPND 2021 parliamentary candidate Favourite Musangu appointed Chiengi District Commissioner.

She becomes the first female District Commissioner in the area.

This comes as President Hakainde Hichilema continues to entrust women and Youths with instruments of power in decision making positions.

Congratulations Madam Musangu.

(C) THE FALCON