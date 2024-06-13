FAZ ACCUSED OF SIDELINING SOME GABON AIR DISASTER FAMILIES TO MEET FIFA PRESIDENT

Some families of the 1993 Gabon Air Disaster have accused the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) of sidelining them in the program to meet FIFA President Gianni Ifantino who is in the country.

According to the families who spoke on condition of anonymity, FAZ opted to invite a few selected families for the program.

They have wondered why the local FA decided to pick only a few families for such an important visit which will see the FIFA president also tour the heroes acre burial site at the National Heroes stadium.

And a child of one of the deceased players says he wished he had an interaction with the FIFA president to ask pertinent questions that have been a mystery for the past 31 years such as support to deceased players who die on duty.

Meanwhile, information has emerged that FAZ through a named official working with three families of the deceased heroes supported the creation of a Zambian Fallen Heroes Ninety Three Foundation Limited.

According to information obtained from PACRA the company cum foundation was incorporated in 2020 and it’s two directors are Tamara Mtonga and Patrick Mulenga, while the Secretary is Leah Sakala.

The company’s nature of business is other social work activities without accommodation.

This revelation has angered the other families who have accused FAZ of trying to use their deceased relatives for monetary gain saying such a company should have involved all the families.

CREDIT: Mabvuto Phiri