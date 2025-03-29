FAZ AGM HALTED FOLLOWING COURT ORDER



28th March, 2025



The Football Association of Zambia wishes to inform its members and stakeholders that the elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was scheduled to take place on Saturday, 29 March, 2025 in Livingstone has been cancelled following a court order.



FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga says the Association has been served with a court order through its lawyers Joseph Chirwa and Company.



“I can confirm that FAZ has been served with a court order from Lewis and Nathan Advocates representing Elijah Chileshe and Blackwell Siwale, so the order is to restrain FAZ from proceeding with the AGM,” Kamanga said.





“FAZ has been left with no choice but to call off the AGM. In light of this development, members will be advised in due course of the next steps.”



Earlier on Friday, world football governing body FIFA dispatched a delegation led by Deputy Chief Member Associations Officer Gelson Fernandes to observe the AGM. Fernandes was accompanied by FIFA Senior Member Associations’ Governance Manager Ahmed Harraz.





The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also sent high-level representatives, with Director of the Member Association Division Sarah Mukuna and Director of Legal Affairs Felix Majani in attendance.





At the regional level, the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) has deployed its Executive Director Sue Destombes and COSAFA Vice President and Chairman of Competitions Timothy Shongwe, who arrived in Zambia on Friday afternoon.





For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER