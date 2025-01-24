FAZ ANNOUNCES NORA HAUPTLE AS NEW COPPER QUEENS COACH

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has unveiled Nora Hauptle as the new Copper Queens Coach during a press conference held Friday morning.

FAZ confirmed the appointment of Hauptle on 4th January, 2025 after the expiration of her contract with Ghana, signing a three-year deal to replace Bruce Mwape, who led the team to back-to-back Olympics qualification, a first World Cup appearance, and an Africa Cup of Nations bronze medal.

The new Copper Queens coach had a previous career as a defender in Europe and represented Switzerland at the international level before retiring in 2009.

She took up coaching and drilled SC Sand in the German Frauen-Bundesliga in 2020, where she was, at the time, the only female coach in the league.

Hauptle left SC Sand in 2021 before being appointed Black Queens coach in 2022.