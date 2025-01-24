FAZ ANNOUNCES NORA HAUPTLE AS NEW COPPER QUEENS COACH
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has unveiled Nora Hauptle as the new Copper Queens Coach during a press conference held Friday morning.
FAZ confirmed the appointment of Hauptle on 4th January, 2025 after the expiration of her contract with Ghana, signing a three-year deal to replace Bruce Mwape, who led the team to back-to-back Olympics qualification, a first World Cup appearance, and an Africa Cup of Nations bronze medal.
The new Copper Queens coach had a previous career as a defender in Europe and represented Switzerland at the international level before retiring in 2009.
She took up coaching and drilled SC Sand in the German Frauen-Bundesliga in 2020, where she was, at the time, the only female coach in the league.
Hauptle left SC Sand in 2021 before being appointed Black Queens coach in 2022.
Welcome Nora we need more goals from our girls.