12th April 2025



FAZ AWAITS FIFA GUIDANCE ON ABORTED AGM



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and stakeholders that it has not received any information regarding the aborted Annual General Meeting (AGM) from FIFA.



FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga says the association is liaising with various key stakeholders regarding the pending congress.



“FAZ has not received any letter from FIFA or any other body yet regarding the AGM. We will duly inform our members and stakeholders as we have done before whenever there is a new development,” Kamanga says.

“FIFA was very clear in their communication at the press briefing in Livingstone that they will conduct own investigations and guide on the next step. In the meantime we are cooperating with FIFA as they draw closer to making their position about the Zambian situation.”



He adds, “We understand the anxieties the delayed process is creating among stakeholders but we are hopeful that a football solution aligned with statutes will be made soon.”



The elective AGM in Livingstone on March 29 failed to take off after Mufulira based Damiano Academy and other persons instigated multiple court actions including an injunction.



Following the injunction, the FIFA, CAF and Cosafa delegations addressed the media clearly stating that court actions were against FIFA Statutes.





