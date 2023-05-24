FAZ BOSS CONFIRMS THE USE OF VAR IN THE ABSA CUP FINAL

FAZ BOSS CONFIRMS THE USE OF VAR IN THE CUP FINAL.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is making preparations to introduce Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in the upcoming ABSA Cup final between Muza FC and Forest Rangers. FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has expressed the association’s desire to implement VAR during the final match and explore its potential for integration in the next football season. The aim is to minimize errors made by referees during games and embrace modern technology in officiating.

Speaking in an interview in Kalumbila, Kamanga highlighted FAZ’s efforts to collaborate with FIFA and CAF over the past month to facilitate the demonstration of VAR during the ABSA Cup final. The association has been working diligently to make this initiative a reality, investing considerable time and effort.

Furthermore, FAZ has additional plans to enhance officiating in the future. Kamanga revealed that the association intends to introduce GPS vests in the forthcoming season. These vests will provide real-time positioning and tracking data, enabling improved decision-making by referees and contributing to a more accurate and efficient game.

FAZ’s proactive approach in seeking to implement VAR and embrace technological advancements reflects its commitment to improving the quality and fairness of football in Zambia. By reducing errors and incorporating modern tools like VAR and GPS vests, FAZ aims to elevate the standards of officiating and enhance the overall football experience in the country.