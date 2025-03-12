FAZ BOSS MISSES OUT ON FIFA COUNCIL SEAT…English Speaking Countries Miss Out on 5 FIFA seats

FAZ BOSS NARROWLY MISSES OUT ON FIFA COUNCIL SEAT…English Speaking Countries Miss Out on 5 FIFA seats

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has narrowly lost the bid for the FIFA Council seat with no candidate from the English speaking (Anglophone) bloc making the cut among the five winners.

Kamanga emerged seventh in the 10 horse race that saw Moroccan Fouzi Lekjaa amass 49 votes ahead of Egyptian Hani Abou Rida who got 35 at par with Niger chief Djibrilla Hamidou.

The other winners Ahmed Yahya from Mauritanian and Souleiman Waberi of Djibouti.

In sixth position was Nigerian FA boss Amaju Pinnick who amassed 28 votes with Kamanga getting 19 votes.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe was re-elected unopposed in his position with nine other candidates elected (largely unopposed) on the CAF executive committee.

FULL CAF VOTE POLL COUNT

1. Fouzi Lekjaa: 49 votes

2. Hani Abou Rida: 35 votes

3. Djibrilla Hima Hamidou: 35 votes

4. Ahmed Yahya: 29 votes

5. Souleiman Waberi: 29 votes

Amaju Pinnick: 28 votes

Andrew Kamanga: 19 votes

Yacine Diallo: 18 votes

Augustin Senghor: 13 votes

Mathurin de Chacus: Pulled out

WOMEN

Kanizat Ibrahim: 30 votes

Lydia Nsekera: 13 votes

Isha Johansen: 07 votes