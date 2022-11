FAZ Boss Visits Computer

Almost one month after Chipolopolo skipper Enock ‘Computer’ Mwepu was diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition and lain low from public life, FAZ boss Andrew Kamanga has visited him at his base in London. Kamanga was joined by FIFA official Gelson Fernandes to also present a letter and a ball from FIFA to Mwepu as a sign of solidarity with the player.

Part of the visit is to explore possibilities of the future for the incredibly talented player’s next move.

