FAZ CHANGES KICK-OFF TIME FOR CHIPOLOPOLO VS. TANZANIA MATCH.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) announces a revised kick-off time for Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Zambia and Tanzania. The match will now start at 18:00 instead of the originally scheduled 15:00.

This decision, made in consultation with FIFA, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and the Tanzania Football Federation, aims to accommodate more fans.

FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga reassures supporters that ticket prices remain unchanged. “We are alive to the fact that thousands of fans want to watch the game and this change will accommodate even those that would have had a busy day at the office or various working destinations to watch the team as we feel that 18h00 is good enough a time for fans to see the Chipolopolo,” Kamanga said.

He also expressed confidence in the team’s resilience following their recent 2-1 loss to Morocco. “We have put the 2-1 loss to Morocco on Friday evening behind us and we believe the Chipolopolo can bounce back to winning ways, of course with the support of you the fans and our various stakeholders.”

The Chipolopolo have since arrived back home in Ndola in preparation for their crucial match. The team landed at 15:45 hours from Agadir, aboard a chartered flight and will be looking to bounce back after a 2-1 defeat to Morocco in Agadir on Friday night.