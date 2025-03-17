FAZ CHIEF ANNOUNCES $25,000 SUPPORT FOR CAF ENVOYS



FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the association will provide $25,000 dollars support for teams that will participate in CAF competitions.





Speaking when he officiated at the 2025 Zambian Premier League (ZPL) Annual General Meeting (AGM), Kamanga said FAZ would continue to provide technical support to clubs as demonstrated with handover of Global Positioning System equipment to all super league clubs.



The FAZ chief revealed that starting next season clubs that qualify for CAF competitions would receive a $50,000 package for qualification.





Kamanga said FAZ had already put in motion plans for the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the Zambian Super League next season.



“Our VAR project is already at an advanced stage with 40 VAR operators trained by Cosafa and FIFA. This project has been gradual since being piloted in an ABSA Cup final between Forest Rangers and MUZA,” he said.





Kamanga disclosed that FAZ was in talks with a leading broadcast company to replace SuperSport who will exit the Zambian market at the end of the current season.



“FAZ is in talks with a broadcast partner that should replace SuperSport. We have incorporated local partners and other content producers to make the deal more dynamic,” he said.





The FAZ president said the association would franchise the marketing of the KoPa brand and products to the ZPL in order to allow clubs to obtain the full range of products.



– FAZ Media