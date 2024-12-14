FAZ CHIEF SALUTES U17 GIRLS FOR LIFTING COSAFA TITLE



KAMANGA SALUTES U-17 GIRLS FOR LIFTING COSAFA CROWN



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to congratulate the Under-17 Women National Team for winning the 2024 Cosafa Championship.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the victory of the Under-17 girls re-affirms the growth of the women’s game in Zambia.



“A big congratulations to the girls and the technical bench for winning the Cosafa crown. The seeds we have been sowing over the years are beginning to bear fruit and the second phase of the plan is to sustain this growth and take it to the next level,” says Kamanga.

“This story adds to the incredible year we have had that has seen our national teams’ record success at various levels. The Under-17 girls were at the FIFA World Cup and have now added the Cosafa crown to their success, with the U-20 and Copper Queens emerging champions at Cosafa level.”



Kamanga says the success recorded in 2024 provides a platform to elevate the Zambian game to the next level.



“Our Chipolopolo, Copper Queens, Under-20 boys and Under-17 boys have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations which provides a springboard for greater undertakings in 2025,” he says.



Zambia won its second ever Cosafa crown for the Under-17 Women National Team tournament with an emphatic 15-0 win over Lesotho.



The Copper Princesses won the Player of the Tournament, Goalkeeper of the Tournament and Top Scorer accolades through Mercy Chipasula and Lovesness Chingwere (shot stopper).



