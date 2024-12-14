FAZ CHIEF SALUTES U17 GIRLS FOR LIFTING COSAFA TITLE
Press Statement
(For Immediate Release)
Football Association of Zambia
Football House, Lusaka
13th December, 2024
KAMANGA SALUTES U-17 GIRLS FOR LIFTING COSAFA CROWN
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to congratulate the Under-17 Women National Team for winning the 2024 Cosafa Championship.
FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the victory of the Under-17 girls re-affirms the growth of the women’s game in Zambia.
“A big congratulations to the girls and the technical bench for winning the Cosafa crown. The seeds we have been sowing over the years are beginning to bear fruit and the second phase of the plan is to sustain this growth and take it to the next level,” says Kamanga.
“This story adds to the incredible year we have had that has seen our national teams’ record success at various levels. The Under-17 girls were at the FIFA World Cup and have now added the Cosafa crown to their success, with the U-20 and Copper Queens emerging champions at Cosafa level.”
Kamanga says the success recorded in 2024 provides a platform to elevate the Zambian game to the next level.
“Our Chipolopolo, Copper Queens, Under-20 boys and Under-17 boys have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations which provides a springboard for greater undertakings in 2025,” he says.
Zambia won its second ever Cosafa crown for the Under-17 Women National Team tournament with an emphatic 15-0 win over Lesotho.
The Copper Princesses won the Player of the Tournament, Goalkeeper of the Tournament and Top Scorer accolades through Mercy Chipasula and Lovesness Chingwere (shot stopper).
For and on behalf of:
FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA
Sydney Mungala
COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER
If we can get our act together in local government, Zambia is capable of becoming an all-conquering sport powerhouse. If the youth teams can achieve this in spite of the shambles in local administration where there are no basic facilities for children to be children, think of what Zambia would achieve if local authorities could provide basic infrastructure for children to run around in a kickabout. Since the fertility of our women is no problem, there’s no shortage of supply of talent. I can see a sporting super power trying to emerge but Zambian local authorities are standing in the way.